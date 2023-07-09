SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, Alma Jane “A.J.” Kovach, wife of Alexander “Alex” Kovach, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on June 5, 1945, to Florence and William Costello.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1963.

She was an active Sharpsville resident and loved everything about her small community.

She served as tax collector for 35 years prior to her retiring in 2020.

Annually, she would help Santa visit all the houses in Sharpsville on December 24 (recently changed to December 23). It was her favorite time of year. Throughout her life she volunteered with numerous organizations, including the Sharpsville Area School District’s PTO, Sharpsville American Legion Auxiliary, Sharpsville VFW Auxiliary, Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department, the Democratic Party, the American Red Cross, AWARE of Mercer County, Tax Collectors Association and so many more. In 2017, she and her husband, Alex, were honored to be named Sharpsville’s Person of the Year.

A.J. was known for her gift of gab and kind heart. She was always upbeat and full of life, touching the hearts of many. She always said and lived by the mantra, “It doesn’t cost a thing to be nice.” A.J. was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend.

A.J. was the beloved wife of Alexander J. Kovach since their marriage in 1965. She was a loving mother to son, Michael Kovach and wife, Karen, Kovach and daughter Beth Ann Kovach and husband, David South. In addition, she leaves behind two beautiful granddaughters, Amelia Kovach and Abigail “Abbie” Holloran; three sisters, Billie McGee, Pam Dorfi, Vickie Peter and two brothers, James (Jimmy D.) Costello and Frank Costello.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and William “Willie” Costello and sister, Sally Hauger.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 311 West Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, in the church, with Father Richard Allen and Father Stanley Swacha, officiating.

Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Sharpsville.

Memorial contributions can be made to either the St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148 or the Dave Ferencik Memorial at daveferencikmemorial@gmail.com.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.