ERIE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alice V. Carnes, age 72, formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away the morning of March 29, 2023, in St. Vincent Hospital, Erie, Pennsylvania.

Born May 13, 1950, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Virginia (Jobes) Carnes.

She graduated from Sharon High School in 1968 and went on to Edinboro University, where she earned a Masters Degree in Speech Therapy.

Alice liked to sew and collect dolls. She was a former member of the East Side Church in Sharon.

Alice is survived by a brother, James D. Carnes, of Mercer, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Carnes and a sister Elizabeth Davis Carnes.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon Pa. 16146. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. James Weikel officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

