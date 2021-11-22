Alfred J. Portogallo, Jr. Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred J. Portogallo Jr., age 77, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, November, 17, 2021, in UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Born January 1, 1944, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Alfred J., Sr. and Eugenia T. (Ignaszewski) Portogallo.

He married the former Diane Lynn Carey on July, 24 1987 and she survives at home.

Alfred worked as a machinist for both Westinghouse and the Fessler Machine Company, he retired in 2001.

He attended Braddock High School and served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of the VFW in Sharon.

Alfred is survived by three sons, John Paul “JP” Portogallo and his wife, Diane Torres, of Export, Pennsylvania, Preston Portogallo and his wife, Cheryl, of Monroeville, Pennsylvania and Benjamin A. Portogallo of Sharon, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by three grandchildren, David, Rose and Victoria, who affectionately called him pap pap.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel and Benjamin Portogallo.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC 264, E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.