Alexander Zomparelli, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander Zomparelli, age 86, a lifelong resident of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, after a brief illness.

Alexander was born January 23, 1935, in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, to the late James and Victoria (Mele) Zomparelli.

Alexander was 1952 graduate of Sharpsville High School, where he also played football.

He enlisted in the Marine Corps and served from 1953 to 1956.

He worked at national castings until his retirement.

Alexander was a member of the Sharpsville American Legion and Lock Stock and Barrel Coffee Club.

Survivors include two daughters, Catherine Schick of Cortland, Ohio and Christine Zomparelli of Sharon, Pennsylvnania; one son, Michael Zomparelli and his companion, Stephanie, of Clark, Pennsylvania; an aunt, Julia Palazzo of Youngstown, Ohio; five grandchildren, Cara Zomparelli and Jenna (Duayne) Zomparelli, both of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Matthew (Christina) Schick of Akron, Ohio and David King and Brandon King, both of Sharon, Pennsylvania; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dominic and Guy Zomparelli and two sisters-in-law, Angela and Ann Zomparelli, as well as several aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Saint Mary’s Cemetery with Fr. Matthew Strickenberger officiating.

Burial will follow in Saint Mary’s Cemetery.

Full military honors will be performed by the Wheatland, Farrell, W. Middlesex Area Honor Guard.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.