Albert E. Hasson, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Albert E. Hasson, Jr., 71, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at his residence.

Born April 3, 1950, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Albert E., Sr. And June D. (Welkenbach) Hasson.

Albert was a graduate of Union High School and worked as a welder for Trinity Industries formerly in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He served his country honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed shooting pool, cooking and camping and was a member of the Duke’s Club.

Albert is survived by a daughter, Jamie Lynn Chundzinski; a son, David C. Hasson and his wife, Mary, all of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Judith Krueger.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.