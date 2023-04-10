SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Abigail Kuczin Varner passed at home under care of her family and Hospice on April 7, 2023.

Born in Cleveland Ohio, graduate of Reynolds High School, Greenville Pennsylvania, and graduate of Central Carolina Community College as Veterinary Medical Technologist.

Abby was devoted to her dogs, especially Ginger, enjoyed bingo at Sharon VFW, and classes at the Hermitage Community Counseling Center.

Abby was a compassionate friend to many including her siblings Carla, Bethany, Michele, Mark, and Noelle; her nephews Morgan, Galen, Vincent,Mitchell, John, and Justin ; her niece Ariana, her great niece Emmalina; her parents Henry Kuczin and Susan Kuczin; and her extended family including but not limited to her uncle Mike, aunt Kathy, aunt Lis, aunt Karen and aunt Nancy, and cousins Aileen, Maddie, Kaitlyn, Nancy and Keith.

Abby was proceeded in death by Stanley and Minnie Kuczin, Joe Kuczin, and Thomas and Delores Murphy.

Funeral graveside gathering is scheduled for April 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Oakwood Cemetery of Sharon Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.

If you have questions please contact Bethany at bethanykuczin@gmail.com

