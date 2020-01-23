Harold Pinson, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Harold Pinson will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 278 Jacobs Road in Hubbard, Ohio.

Mr. Harold Pinson (85), died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, January 6, 2020 after an extended illness.

He was born in Heflin, Alabama, the son of Roy Hayes and Frances Pinson.

He leaves his wife of 46 years, Virginia Pinson; ten children, Faye (deceased), Bobby (deceased), Beverly, Louis, Lynn, Brenda, Alicia, Felicia, Thaxton and Denise; his siblings Billie Ruth, Rena Mae, Ralph and Arthur, as well as, 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a large extended family in the South who knew him as “Bubba.”

Harold was a long-time resident of Youngstown.

He loved carpentry, and worked at U.S. Steel for many years before eventually opening his own family business. He was known for his sense of humor, for being an avid golfer and pinochle player and for his love of babies.

Most of all, he was known for his ministry as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He was baptized in 1975 and faithfully served congregations in Youngstown, Elyria and Hubbard. He volunteered many hours each month teaching his neighbors about the Bible and its promise of the wonderful future he was awaiting.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

