Harold “Jack” Day, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold “Jack” Day, 77, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, October 7, 2021 at Hospice Care Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Harold Jack Day was born May 25, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Harold and June Day.

He graduated from Liberty High School in 1962.

Jack retired from Packard Electric of Warren, Ohio and Walmart.

He leaves behind one sister, Dorothy Patterson of Portersville, Pennsylvania; three sons, Jack of Sebring, Florida, Jerry of Summertown, Tennessee and Jeffrey of North Port, Florida; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by both his parents and two brothers, Phillip Ladigo of Hubbard and David Ladigo of Campbell.

Arrangements handled by Companion Funeral & Cremation Service, in Cleveland, Tennessee.

