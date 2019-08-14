Harold Farris, Jr. Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Farris, Jr., 77, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born June 10, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of Harold, Sr. and Mabel (Hardy) Farris and lived in the area most of his life.

Harold retired from Denman Tire after 37 years of employment.

He was a Christian by faith and enjoyed shopping, cars and electronics.

He is sadly missed by his daughters, Nicole Stargell of Niles and Sharon Richburg of Warren; two grandchildren, Jasmine C. and Anthony T. Farris and three great-grandchildren, Kayden, Savannah and Jalen Farris.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his grandmother who raised him, Elizabeth Farris and a brother, John Farris, Sr.

Services are private. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

