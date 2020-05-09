Harold E. “Woody” Whittingham, Jr., North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold E. “Woody” Whittingham, Jr., 79, of North Lima, passed away at 6:20 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born September 29, 1940 in Youngstown, the son of the late Harold E. Whittingham, Sr. and Sarah Evans and was a lifelong area resident.

Woody was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and was employed with Youngstown Sheet & Tube as a time clerk.

He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. Woody enjoyed saxophone music and watching Western Movies. Most importantly he never missed a family members birthday and sent a card to family for every holiday.

Woody is survived by two sons, Joseph Whittingham, with whom he made his home, and James E. Whittingham of San Dimas, California; a granddaughter, Haley Whittingham; a nephew and three nieces.

Besides his parents, Woody was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel T. Whittingham, Sr. and by his longtime companion, Joyce Broadsword.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and a caring cremation will take place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones.

Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.