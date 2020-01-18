Harold B. “Jake” McClelland, Hempfield Township, PA

HEMPFIELD, TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harold B. “Jake” McClelland, age 90, of Durst St., Hempfield Twp., passed away Thursday evening, January 16, 2020 in the Ridgewood at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.



He was born in Hannaville, Pennsylvania on March 19, 1929 to Edgar and Elvina McClelland.

He was a graduate of Sandy Lake High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1947-1950.

Jake had been employed for over forty years at Oakes and McClelland Co., and had also taught part time classes on electrical, carpentry and masonry at Mercer County Vo-Tech.



He was a longtime member of Hillside Presbyterian Church, Greenville, where he served as a Trustee and had been a Past President Trustee. On August 10, 1950, he married the former Peggy M. Keller, she passed away January 21, 2012.

Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia A. Veado and her husband Ronald of Greenville, a son, Harold “Reg” McClelland of Jamestown; two sisters, Sue Hernderson of Nashville, Tennessee and Pat Shaffer and her husband Paul of Greenville; a brother, Paul McClelland and his wife Linda of Cincinnatti, OH; three grandchildren, Marcy Veado, Roni Firster and Jessica McClelland and two great grandchildren Novaleigh and Carrick Firster.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a grandson, Josh Veado, three sisters, Rita Eakin, Vera Fox and Jean Oakes and a brother, Wayne McClelland.

Calling hours will be on Monday, January 20, 2020, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the

Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation

Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 11:00am at the

Hillside Presbyterian Church, 2 N. High St., Greenville, Pennsylvania with

Rev. Roy Shaffer, nephew of deceased, officiating.

Greenville VFW Post #3374 will render military honors

at the conclusion of the service.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.



Memorial contributions may be made to the donors choice.