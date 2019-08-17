Harmony Lynn Grieb, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harmony Lynn Grieb, 44, of 3024 Judith Street, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 4:50 p.m. at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center from liver disease.

She was born June 18, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Terrance David and Deborah E. Skarra Grieb.

Ms. Grieb was employed with William Zamarellie Realtors for four years as a Realtor. She also worked as a Manager for Jamestown Village and the Sheet and Tube Co.

She enjoyed fishing, gardening, going to concerts and dancing.

She was a 1992 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and received an Associate’s Degree in Real Estate from West Fall College.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Trevor R. Grieb and Isaac Perks, both of Warren; her mother, Mrs. Deborah Rogenski and stepfather, Stanley F. Rogenski, both of Leavittsburg; two sisters, Ms. Tabi Seifert of Warren and Ms. Kelly D. Borton of Youngstown; companion, John Patterson of Warren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandfather.

Private Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.