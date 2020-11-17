Hardwick J. Glenn, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Hardrick J. Glenn will be held Saturday, November 21 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Hardrick J. Glenn, transitioned from this earth to take up residence in his Holy estate on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after a brief illness.

Mr. Glenn affectionately known as Pee Wee was born October 7, 1957 in Leeds, Alabama, a son of the late Clee A., Sr. and Delores Smith Glenn.

He was educated in the Youngstown public schools.

He was formally employed at Phantom Fireworks.

His passion was for CB radios. His handle was “snuff skeeter.” He was a diehard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a wrestling fan.

Mr. Glenn accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.

He has left his family filled with wonderful memories. He was a loving son, brother, and father. He will surely be missed by those who knew him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Kevin Glenn and Latoya Martin of Youngstown, Ohio; his siblings, Ronald (Diana) of Birmingham, Alabama, Darnell (Tracy) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Jerome Glenn of Youngstown, Ohio and Lynette Partee of Youngstown, Ohio; his uncle, Willie Glenn of Youngstown, Ohio; four grandchildren; a special nephew, John (LiL John) Wills of Birmingham, Alabama; his sister/cousins, Carolyn (Mike) Whiteside and Charlotte Glenn, of Youngstown, Ohio; his brother/cousin, Buddy Glenn, Sr. of Youngstown, Ohio; his Godbrother, Rev. Aaron Griffin of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Mark Zidian and Diana Hicks of the Windhaven House for their compassionate care of Pee Wee in his time of need.

He was greeted at the heavenly gates by his parents; his siblings, Clee, Jr., Rudolph, Sr., Charles Adrain, Melvin Glenn and Cynthia Glenn; his grandparents, Robert and Irean Smith, Robert and Daisy Woods and his nephews, Rudolph, Jr. and Andre Glenn.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

