Hanna Marie Walworth Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hanna Marie Walworth, age 35, of Warren, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019. The cause of death is pending.

Hanna was born on December 20, 1983, the first child of Donald and Margaret (Spencer) Walworth.

Hanna graduated from Mineral Ridge High School in 2002. She later continued her education at Trumbull Business College, receiving an associate degree in business administration in 2015.

Hanna was employed at Pure Foods for two years as a line operator.

Hanna most adored spending time with her children, family and friends. She also enjoyed fashion and anything that had to do with the outdoors and summer. Hanna loved life and lived each day to the fullest. She had a knack for putting a smile on your face and giving great advice.

Hanna is survived by her father, Donald Walworth; sons, Andrew and C.J.; brothers, Austin, Zachary and Seth; many aunts, uncles and cousins and special friends, Lisa and Priscilla.

Preceding Hanna in death are her mother, Margaret (Spencer) Haupt; brother, Justin Walworth; her grandparents and several other family members.

Hanna was much loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed!

A memorial service for Hanna will be held Saturday, May 18 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. with the memorial service starting at 3:00 p.m. The dinner will follow at the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Online condolences can be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 16 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.