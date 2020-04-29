Hank Joy, Jr., Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hank Joy, Jr., 32, died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home.

Born March 21, 1988 in Salem, Ohio, he was a son of Hank W. Joy, Sr and Angela (Sendling) Vollnogle.

He worked as a carpenter for Vollnogle Construction and liked to work on cars in his free time.

He attended Lisbon Schools and studied autobody repair at the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center.

Hank enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as riding dirt bikes and four wheelers.

In addition to his Mother and stepfather Angela and Stacy Vollnogle of Lisbon and his father Hank Joy, Sr. of Salem, he is survived by a daughter, Arianna Joy, at home, a brother, Brock Joy of Lisbon and a sister, Sherri Joy, of Salem. There are several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles as well.

There will be a memorial service for Hank later when the public can attend.

Arrangements are by the Weber Funeral Home.

Leave condolences at www.weberfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hank William Joy, please visit our floral store.