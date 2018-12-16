H. Louise Walker Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - H. Louise Walker, 83, of 1140 County Line Road, Greenville, (Salem Township), Pennsylvania, passed away at 3:46 p.m. on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at The Grove at Greenville.

She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on September 12, 1935, to the late, George Lorenza and Erna Viola (Powell) Pfaff.

Louise was a member of the Kennard United Methodist Church in Greenville.

She was a self-taught piano and organ player for the church, junior choir and bible school. Louise also belonged to the Homemaker's Club and "Pfaff Sisters" singing group, who would frequent various community events.

She was a 1953 Jamestown High School graduate and spent most of her life as a homemaker.

Children were very important to Louise, as she was a very fun and involved grandmother and great-grandmother. She spent some time as a 4-H instructor and mentor, as well as a baseball coach assistant. Louise was a very family-oriented person, who was always organizing her family and church get-togethers.

She enjoyed working with her hands and was an avid quilter and talented crafter. Of her many talents, Louise also liked sewing, crocheting, knitting, woodworking and carving, toll painting, ceramics and doll making. Following retirement, she enjoyed camping and traveling.

Louise is survived by her husband at home, Kenneth E. Walker. They were married on November 10, 1954. Also surviving are six children, Patricia A. Hittle and her husband, Jim, of Sigel, Pennsylvania, Nancy R. McCormick of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Ronald E. Walker of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Richard L. Walker of Greenville, Pennsylvania, David L. Walker and his wife, Dorothy, of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania and Debbie K. Redmond and her husband, Jeff, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Evelyn Dodds, Pauline Freese and Linda Greenfield and her husband, LeeRoy, all of Greenville, Pennsylvania and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert E. Walker and sister, Joan Pfaff.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 19 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 20 with Rev. Bill Ammons and Lee Greenfield, co-officiating.

One hour of visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 20.

Cremation will follow the services.

Burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Rocky Glen Cemetery, Adamsville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to Kennard United Methodist Church, 318 Groover Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania, 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.