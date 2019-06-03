Gwendolyn Majernik Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After an extended illness, Gwen Majernik, 75, passed peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 1, 2019, surrounded by her husband, daughter and only sister.

A lifelong resident of the Youngstown area, she graduated from South High School in 1962 and obtained her teaching certificate from YSU in 1966.

Upon graduating from YSU, Gwen taught second grade at Monroe Elementary on the city’s south side for five years. Although her love for teaching never subsided, her tenure was short-lived. In 1972, she and her husband, Leo, founded Nationwide Industrial Supply where she worked as CFO until the day she passed.

Married to Leo Majernik in 1969, the two would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 7, 2019. Sadly and ironically, she will be laid to rest on this day.

In addition to her loving husband, Gwen leaves behind her only daughter and child, Amy Herrmann (Jeff) of Canfield and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Daniel, whom she so adored. A sister, Kathy (Tom) Presby, along with many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews are left to honor her memory.

Gwen was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Stone, who raised her and her sister.

Feisty and determined until the day she died, Gwen lived her life with passion and dedication to those around her. An ardent listener, she was always there for anyone to bend her ear with their problems. Her empathic spirit and genuine caring attitude for all the lives she touched will never be forgotten. Gwen was old-fashioned and steadfast in her commitment to her family. The kitchen will never be the same without the smells of Gwen’s homemade meals greeting her family and friends with love. Absent of her many baked goods and decorating savvy, the holidays also will never be the same. Gwen loved to entertain because she derived great joy from seeing others happy. She loved and was exceedingly proud of her grandchildren “the boys” and spoiled them as only a grandma could. Gwen’s eyes twinkled when describing how proud she was of the mom her daughter Amy had become. And her commitment to her husband, Leo, was unwavering as she often declared him to be “the greatest guy in the world. There’s no one like him.” Leo and Gwen truly lived out their vows “for better, for worse; for richer, for poorer; in sickness and in health; til death do us part.” Our only consolation in losing her is that she is no longer suffering.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 6, from 5:00 – 8:30 p.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown. Friends may also receive her at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the Mass on Friday, June 7.

A Mass of Christian burial will occur on Friday, June 7, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Christine Building Fund or to Hospice of the Valley.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 4 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.