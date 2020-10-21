Guy L. Griffin, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Guy L. Griffin, 64, of 110 Fredonia Rd, Greenville; formerly of Cortland, Ohio and West Salem Township, passed away with family by his side on Tuesday evening, October 20, 2020 in The Grove at Greenville, following a courageous three-year battle with a head injury sustained in a racing accident.



Guy was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on November 26, 1955 to the late Charles A. and Velma Pearl (Boliver) Griffin.



He was a 1974 graduate of Reynolds High School where he was a member of the football and wrestling teams and voted “class clown”.

He was retired from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation where he worked on the bridge crew and sign crew.

Guy was an avid fan and supporter of Reynolds Athletics , especially Reynolds Wrestling. He loved his family and was very supportive and encouraging of his grandchildren and their involvement in structured sports to keep them on the right path in life. He thoroughly obsessed and loved his dog, Kane, who was always by his side.



Guy’s passion was racing, acquiring many achievements throughout the years. He was well-known in the racing community as he raced and won many features at many tracks including: Sharon Speedway, Hickory Motor Speedway, Mercer Raceway Park, Lernerville Speedway, Knox Raceway, Deerfield Raceway, Tri-City Speedway, Raceway 7, Sportsmen Speedway and in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Tennesee, Indiana and New York.

He began his racing career with hundreds of victories go-cart racing. In 1987, he started racing in the Sprint Car Division, followed by Micro-Sprint, DIRT Modified Division, Green Flag Sprint Division, Limited Sprints Division and lastly 600cc Sprint Car Division. Guy raced until his accident in July 2017.



Guy is survived by his wife at home, Stacey Miller Griffin. They were married on November 11, 2011 at their residence in Greenville. Also surviving are: a daughter, Rachel Taylor and her husband, Casey, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two step-daughters, Tiffany Knepper and her husband, Bob, of Orwell, Oho and Heather Tsai and her husband, Robert, of Cortland, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Griffin, Lincoln, Hudson and Sutton Taylor, all of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Mason and Blake Knepper of Orwell, Ohio and Tristan and Madison Tsai of Cortland, Ohio; a sister, Cheryl Hazlett and her husband, Jerry of Saegertown, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Kathy Griffin of Greenville, Pennsylvania; mother-in-law, Sandra Miller of Cortland, Ohio; nephew, Curt Hazlett of Greenville, Pennsylvania; niece, Sarae Griffin of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania and numerous extended family members.



In addition to his parents Guy was preceded in death by: a daughter, Heidi Griffin; a brother, Charles A. Griffin, Jr.; and father-in-law, Charles “Jeff” Miller.



Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc, 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.



A funeral service will be held at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020, with Rev. Gary Miekle of Hartford United Methodist Church, officiating.



Burial will be held at Shenango Valley Cemetery.



COVID – 19 Guidelines will be enforced.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Inc. 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, PA, 16125 www.osbornefuneralhome.com.



Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

