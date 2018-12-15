My Valley Tributes

Guy A. Shebat Obituary

Canfield, Ohio - December 12, 2018

By:

Posted: Dec 15, 2018 06:52 PM EST

Updated: Dec 15, 2018 06:52 PM EST

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Guy A. Shebat, 62, of Canfield, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, after a recently accelerated battle with Multiple Myeloma.

Born in Middletown, Connecticut, Guy leaves behind his wife and best friend of 28 years, Suzanne Diamond and his beloved only daughter, Emma D. Shebat.

He was predeceased by his parents, John Shebat and Ann Rosa Shebat and he is survived by his sister, Joy Shebat Walsh and brother, John Shebat, of Portland, Connecticut and Rocky Hill, Connecticut respectively, as well as four niece, Paige, Blake, Katie and Sophie Shebat and a nephew, Cole Shebat.

Guy held an M.A. in English from Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

A beloved career-long teacher of English at both college and high school levels, he has served as Co-Director of the Freshman Composition Program at Youngstown State University since 2008.

He will be remembered by his family, friends and colleagues as a kind and agreeable soul, always eager to go the extra mile when needed.

Guy invested joy in every activity he engaged in, activities which encompassed vegetable gardening, annual beach vacations, piano playing, reading, sports viewing, morning basketball with local buddies, meticulous landscaping, volunteering at Angels for Animals, feeding backyard birds and squirrels, solving New York Times crossword puzzles and spoiling a lifelong series of rescue cats with the good sense to have adopted him.

For those who have had the opportunity to know Guy, this world will be a dimmer place without him.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 20, between 1:00 - 3:00 pm, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to support Hospice of the Valley, at 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio, 44512.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Guy Shebat, please visit our Tribute Store.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Hazel I. Crouse Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hazel I. Crouse Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Cindy Ann Michael Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cindy Ann Michael Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Thomas M. Matas Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thomas M. Matas Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Doris J. Cavanaugh Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Doris J. Cavanaugh Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Guy A. Shebat Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Guy A. Shebat Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Willie E. Jones, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Willie E. Jones, Jr. Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - December 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • John W. Melhorn Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John W. Melhorn Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Laura Jean Andrews Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Laura Jean Andrews Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • James D. Matters Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    James D. Matters Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - December 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Joni M. (Sabanick) Fiorpiselli Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Joni M. (Sabanick) Fiorpiselli Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Anthony
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Anthony "Tony" York Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Pamela Brown Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pamela Brown Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Pauline L. Kellner Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pauline L. Kellner Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Robert W. S. Dennis Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert W. S. Dennis Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • Deborah (Clinton) Cross Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Deborah (Clinton) Cross Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Larry J. Morar Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Larry J. Morar Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Irene D. Simun Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Irene D. Simun Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - December 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bonnie G. Taylor Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bonnie G. Taylor Obituary

    Lordstown, Ohio - December 15, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help