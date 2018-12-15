Guy A. Shebat Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Guy A. Shebat, 62, of Canfield, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, after a recently accelerated battle with Multiple Myeloma.

Born in Middletown, Connecticut, Guy leaves behind his wife and best friend of 28 years, Suzanne Diamond and his beloved only daughter, Emma D. Shebat.

He was predeceased by his parents, John Shebat and Ann Rosa Shebat and he is survived by his sister, Joy Shebat Walsh and brother, John Shebat, of Portland, Connecticut and Rocky Hill, Connecticut respectively, as well as four niece, Paige, Blake, Katie and Sophie Shebat and a nephew, Cole Shebat.

Guy held an M.A. in English from Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

A beloved career-long teacher of English at both college and high school levels, he has served as Co-Director of the Freshman Composition Program at Youngstown State University since 2008.

He will be remembered by his family, friends and colleagues as a kind and agreeable soul, always eager to go the extra mile when needed.

Guy invested joy in every activity he engaged in, activities which encompassed vegetable gardening, annual beach vacations, piano playing, reading, sports viewing, morning basketball with local buddies, meticulous landscaping, volunteering at Angels for Animals, feeding backyard birds and squirrels, solving New York Times crossword puzzles and spoiling a lifelong series of rescue cats with the good sense to have adopted him.

For those who have had the opportunity to know Guy, this world will be a dimmer place without him.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 20, between 1:00 - 3:00 pm, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to support Hospice of the Valley, at 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio, 44512.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Guy Shebat, please visit our Tribute Store.