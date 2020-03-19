Gussie Lee Mitchell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gussie Lee Mitchell, 90, of Youngstown, departed this life Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:44 p.m. at Park Vista of natural causes.

She was born October 14, 1929, in Alabama, the daughter of Thonzie and Lucille Sims Moss, residing in the area since 1954.

She was employed with General Motors Lordstown for 19 years as a Janitor, before retiring in 1990. She also worked several years for Ohio Leather.

She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church (Girard), where she sang in the Choir, taught Sunday School and enjoyed relaxing, traveling, shopping and being with her family.

She married Cecil Mitchell July 1, 1948, he died March 13, 2004.

She leaves to mourn one son, Charles W. (Barbara) Mitchell of Girard; one sister, Ms. Annie Mitchell of Girard; three grandchildren, Dwayne C. (Corrie) Mitchell of Bellfontaine, Mrs. Cheryl (Robert) McArthur of Liberty Township and Mrs. Cassandra (William) Jones of Cincinnati; two great grandchildren, Eric Bonilla of Cleveland and Ms. Shanika Tyler of Buffalo, New York; one great great granddaughter, Miss DeVyne Tyler of Buffalo, New York and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Willie J. Moss and W.T. Moss and one sister, Miss Mary Helen Moss.

Calling Hours will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Water Street, Girard. Because of the COVID19 concerns the family has chosen to have a Private Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.