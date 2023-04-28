YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Person, “Greg”, passed away Thursday, April 20, in Florida.

He was the first born of Rev. Conrad Person and Fannie Mae Thompson Person on April 14, 1948 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.

Greg graduated from South Side High School in Hookstown, Pennsylvania. In 1974 he graduated from Youngstown State University, Youngstown, Ohio with a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Business Administration. In 1998 Greg received a Master of Arts Degree in Computer Resources and Information Management from Webster University, St. Louis, Missouri.

He married his college sweetheart Brenda Y. Winstead on May 17, 1969. Out of this marriage was born two children, Jibri K. and Asha Shani.



Greg retired from AT&T after 29 years as an Internet security manager. He was the president of the Orlando Chapter of the AT&T Telecommunication Alliance. He also served as regional director.

He was very active in the community and church. He was a deacon at New Bethel Baptist in Youngstown, Ohio. After moving to Orlando, he joined the Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist. He served as Senior Warden and Counter, he was President of the Union of Black Episcopalian Father Nelson Pinder’s Chapter and served as Regional Director. He worked with voter registration, was President of the Orlando Urban League Board and Greg served on the Board of Directors of The UCF McKnight Center of Excellence.

Greg was preceded in death by his daughter, Asha Shani Person; his mother, Mrs. Fannie Mae Person and his sister, Jackie Person Bastone.

Left to celebrate his life are Dr. Brenda Y. Winstead Person, wife of 54 years; his son, Jibri Person and grandson, Gregory Logan Person, of Winter Garden, Florida; his father, Conrad Person of Hookstown, Pennsylvania; siblings, Dale Person (Sheila) of Sewickley Pennsylvania, Conrad Person, Jr. (Nickie) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dr. Dawn Person of Long Beach, California and Mervin Person(Catalina) Ellenwood, Georgia; his in-laws, Elaine Jones (William) of Freeman, Virginia, Dr. Myrna Madison and son, Raphael Madison, of Conyers, Georgia and Barry Winstead of Newport News, Virginia; his devoted Goddaughter, Gladys Sink of Columbus, Ohio; devoted friend, Dr. James Hovell of Youngstown, Ohio and daughter, Renee Hovell Wilkins of Sugarland, Texas; his college roommate and best man, Eddie Sampson (Pat) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; his longtime friend, Jane Fieldings of Marietta, Georgia; special grandnephew, Juan Winstead of Davis, California; Fred Roberts of Winter Garden, Florida and a host of family and AT&T friends.