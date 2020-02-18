Gregory Lewis Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mr. Gregory Lewis Johnson will be held Thursday, February 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown.

Mr. Johnson departed this life Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Mr. Johnson was born March 10, 1957 in Youngstown, a son of William and Matilda Emmerson Johnson.

He was a 1975 graduate of East High School and proudly served in the United States Navy last serving on the USS Wichita.

Gregory was a cook at various local restaurants, retiring from the Niles Bob Evans in 2011.

He was an AVID Browns fan and anything Ohio such as the Tribe, Cavaliers and Ohio State.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Barbara Ann Ester Johnson who he married December 20, 2003; his children, Gregory Johnson, Jr. and Veritta Johnson, both of Cleveland, Ohio; his grandson, John Davis, Jr. that he was raising as his own son; his stepsons, Daniel (Heather) Ester of Campbell, Ohio, Chester and Matthew Nelms both of Youngstown; his siblings, William “Poe”, Johnnie R., Shirley V. and Timothy Johnson and Marguerite Jackson all of Youngstown; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, William, Jr., David D., Rosia Lee, Eddie B., Ruby Lee, Margie A., Gus and Lee Johnson and his grandchildren, Michael Davis and Kennedie Johnson.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 20 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E Washington Funeral Services

