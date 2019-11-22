Gregory H. Williams, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mr. Gregory H. Williams, Sr. will be held Saturday, November 23, at 10 a.m. at Grace A.M.E. church, 1137 Main Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, Pastor Avon Odom, officiating.

Mr. Williams passed away to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Hospital.

Gregory was born in Warren, Ohio, to the late Roscoe Bryant and the late Claretha Williams Booker.

Gregory was a 1977 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was formerly employed with Sears, retiring after 40 years. He also worked for the Trumbull County Board of Elections as a poll worker and was currently employed with AutoZone.

He was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan and spent his spare time coaching baseball and women’s softball.

He was a loving husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by his wife Tonya (Moore) Williams of 35 years; his sons, Gregory H. Williams, Jr. and Aric C. Williams; his sisters, Shaun Semul, Cecilia Black, Saylor Bryant and Sonjyia Bryant; his brothers, Marc Booker, Roscoe Lynell Bryant and Denno Bryant; his Godbrother, William (Billy) Strickland III; his Godsons, William D Strickland and Walter D. Robinson III; his Goddaughters, Brianna Robinson and Claire Booker; his step mother, Helen Bryant; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Beatrice Williams and Essie Bryant; his stepfather, Samuel Booker.

Friends may call Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Pineview Cemetery. Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services Inc.

