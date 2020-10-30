Gregory C. Harvey, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory C. Harvey, 71, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his residence.

He was born July 31, 1949 in New Castle, biological son of the late George Adams and Bernella Doverspike and son of the late William and Anne Harvey, who adopted him at birth and raised him.

Greg was a resident of New Waterford but was raised in East Palestine, where he resided most of his life.

He was a member of the 1968 Class of East Palestine High School and a longtime member of Centenary United Methodist Church.

Greg worked as a custodian for Crestview Elementary School for 11 years prior to his retirement in 2014. He had previously worked in construction for Bruce Sikora Excavating, as well as Unity Development and as a laborer for DW Young Contracting. Greg also was a co-owner with his wife of Harv’s Antiques.

He was a 50-year member of the East Palestine Eagles # 1506, where he served as secretary. He enjoyed golf, and was a member of the East Palestine Country Club and was a member of the Potters Camp.

He loved sports, most especially the Dallas Cowboys and the Buckeyes.

Greg is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carol Kaufman Harvey; daughter, Melissa (Kurt) Conkle of New Waterford; two grandchildren, Tyler and Alex Conkle; great-grandchild, Ashton Conkle; mother-in-law, Kay Kaufman; sister-in-law, Michele Baker and father-in-law, Kenneth (Marian) Kaufman.

He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents that raised his since birth, William and Anne Harvey.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

A private interment will be held at a later date at Glenview Cemetery.

Greg’s family requests the extended family and friends dress casual for the service but also encourage masks be worn to keep everyone safe.

A time of fellowship will follow the service at the East Palestine Eagle’s.

The family wishes to thank the Oncology department and staff at Salem Regional Medical Center for his exceptional care.

Greg’s wishes were that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the East Palestine Eagles outdoor patio fund in his name.



To plant memorial trees in memory of Gregory C. Harvey, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: