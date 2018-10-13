Gregory A. Ray Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Gregory A. Ray, 60, formerly of Vienna Township, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 10, 2018, at Omni Manor Care Center in Youngstown, following an extended illness.

Gregory was born August 14, 1958, in Youngstown, a son of Michael and Lois Weimer Ray.

He was a 1976 graduate Liberty High School and lived in this area all of his life.

Greg worked for the family business, Mike Ray & Son Heating & Cooling Service in Liberty Township.

He enjoyed auto racing and was a big fan of NASCAR.

He is survived by his daughter, Lindsey (Sean) Petiya; his father, Mike of Liberty Township; a brother, Kevin (Margaret) Ray of Canfield; two sisters, Karen Ray of Niles and Allison (Darren) Yankovsky of West Linn, Oregon; three nephews and a niece.

Greg was preceded in death by his mother, Lois.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service to be held Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at 1:00 p.m., at Belmont Park Cemetery on Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township, where Greg will be laid to rest next to his mother and grandparents.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road in Youngstown.

Greg’s family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his name to the Huntington’s Disease Foundation, through www.huntingtonsdiseasefoundation.org.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Greg's family.

