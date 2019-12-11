Graylin Terell “Dink” Spencer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Graylin Terell “Dink” Spencer, 43, of 2709 Franwae Drive, South West in Warren, departed this life on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:30 a.m. at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center, following complications from extended illness.

He was born on October 11, 1976, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Michael Dixon and Sharon Spencer Washington.

Mr. Spencer was a 1994 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and enjoyed singing.

He was employed with The Marriott Inn for 20 years as a Front Desk Receptionist.

He leaves to mourn his father, Michael Dixon of Warren; Grandmother, Ethel Spencer, who raised him, of Warren; paternal grandmother, Mrs. Geraldine Dixon of Warren and a host relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother; grandfathers, James Spencer and William Dixon and step-grandfather, Jimmy L. Salters

Family well receive friends at 2709 Franwae Drive, South West in Warren, the home of his grandmother.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on December, 13, 2019 at Hoyt Street C.O.G.I.C., 789 Hoyt Street, South West in Warren, OH 44485.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Hoyt Street Flourishing Ministries C.O.G.I.C.

Burial will take place at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.