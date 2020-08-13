Grace R. O’Connor, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace R. O’Connor passed away Monday evening, August 10, 2020.

Mrs. O’Connor born on October 16, 1934, in Youngstown, to Vincenzo (James) and Rosary Carbon Romeo.

Grace graduated from The Rayen School in 1952 and worked for Buckeye Pontiac and Buick Youngstown until her marriage to Paul M. (“Bud”) O’Connor, Sr. in 1960. The couple moved to the Washington D.C. area where she worked for a lobbyist until moving back to Youngstown in 1963.

Grace earned an associate degree from Youngstown State University and her career spanned over 30 years. In addition to the aforementioned companies, it included positions at the Mahoning Valley Industrial Council and Mahoning Valley Vocational School, before spending 17 years at Youngstown State University. At the University, she held positions in the Math and Computer Science Department, the William Rayen School of Engineering, the School of Education and the Bitonte College of Health and Human Services, from where she retired as Secretary to the Dean of Health and Human Services, in 2008.

Grace and Paul had two children, Paul Myron, Jr. (Marjorie) of Bainbridge Township, Ohio and Kevin John (Carolyn) of Timberlake, North Carolina. Along with two children, Mrs. O’Connor leaves two grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth and Sean Michael. Mrs. O’Connor also leaves three sisters, Rose Armeni of Morgantown West Virginia, Marie Davidson of Howland and Jean Romeo of Liberty; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and –nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband; parents; brothers, John, Pat, (Martha) and Vincent and sisters, Marie C. Lebo, (Fred), Rita Novello, (Dan) and Karen.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Schiavone Funeral Home, 1842 Belmont Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

A private funeral service will be held on Monday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

