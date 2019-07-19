Grace P. Cupido, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Grace P. Cupido, 91, formerly of New Castle, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Collingswood Nursing Center in Rockville, Maryland.

She was born in New Castle of June 25, 1928, a daughter of the late Paul and Maria (Francossi) Geminiani.

She was married to the late Frank P. Cupido, Sr. who died in 1988. Mrs. Cupido was a devoted homemaker and mother.

She was also a talented graphic artist and was a good satirical writer for the New Castle High School yearbook. She also enjoyed her Friday night poker with her lady friends.

She is survived by three children, Frank P. Cupido, Jr. and his wife, Nancy Jean, of Potomac, Maryland, Gary T. Cupido and wife, Donna of Grafton, Maryland and Maria Zlotnick of Reston, Virginia; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, William Zlotnick; her brother, Vernicio Geminiani and two sisters, Norma Geminiani and Angeline Pearce.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Blessing Service will be held Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.