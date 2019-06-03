Grace M. (Pezzatta) Iannacone Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Grace M. (Pezzatta) Iannacone, age 91, a longtime resident of Sharpsville passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Nugent’s Nursing Home.

Born February 17, 1928 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Theresa (Toscano) Pezzatta.

She married Dominic Iannacone on July 19, 1948 and he preceded her in death on December 2, 1985.

Grace graduated from Sharpsville High School and after high school went to work in her father’s Golden Dawn Store. She also worked in housekeeping for the Sharpsville School District for several years before retiring in 1992.

Grace liked playing Bingo and camping.

She was a very active member of St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church and a member of its Ladies Auxiliary

Grace is survived by two daughters, Rosemary and her husband, Daniel, Mitchell of Kissimmee, Florida and Teresa Hannibal of Newton, New Jersey; one son, Frank and his wife, Linda, Iannacone of Chapin, South Carolina; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Frank and Eugene Pezzatta.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday, June 6 at 9:30 a.m. for a Funeral Mass, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, that will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Matthew J. Strickenberger officiating.

Burial will follow in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Nugent’s Nursing Home, 500 Clarksville Road, Hermitage PA 16148 or St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church, 311 W. Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA 16150

