Grace M. Blakeslee, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Grace M. Blakeslee, age 85, of Greenville, passed away Sunday morning, December 20, 2020, in Quality Life Services, Mercer.

She was born in Grove City, on March 23, 1935, a daughter of Robert and Clemmie (Seivers) Carroll.

She was a graduate of Grove City High School.

She worked in the cafeteria for Greenville School District for many years.

Grace enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with family.

Grace is survived by three children, Karen Simpson and her husband, Tim of Fredonia, Kathy Campbell of Greenville and David Campbell and his wife, Pam of Greenville; two sisters, Mary McKnight and her husband, Don of Grove City, Marilyn Caldwell and her husband, Ed of Erie; four grandchildren, Brandon Simpson and his wife, Michelle, Courtney Simpson and her companion, Art Burk, Kaci McHenry and her husband, Scott, Kari Campbell; three great-grandchildren, Dylan Simpson, Ryder Simpson and David Lakatos.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Robert Campbell and Elmer “Pete” Blakeslee; two brothers, John “Bud” Carroll and Charles Carroll.

Private family services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

Inurnment will be in Stevenson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.