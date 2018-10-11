Grace I. Kajtar Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Grace I. Kajtar, 91, of Howland, passed away with her loving family by her side, Wednesday morning, October 10, 2018 at her residence.

She was born October 11, 1926 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Edwin and Margaret (Christ) Smith.

Grace was a graduate of Myerstown High School in Pennsylvania and was employed with the former GE Trumbull Lamp plant for several years prior to retiring.

She attended North Mar Church of the Christian Missionary Alliance in Warren.

Grace is survived by her daughter, Bonnie L. Boyd, of Howland; a brother, Lee C. (Mary) Smith of Myerstown, Pennsylvania; a sister, Mildred Zwally, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Ron (Florence) Boyd, Von Rae (Robert) Williams, Natalie (Jeff) Molinaro, Nicole (Wren) Gessner and Jenna Bailey; 14 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Gregory S. Bailey.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 26, 2018, at North Mar Church, 3855 E. Market Street, Warren, with Pastor Josh Garber officiating.

Grace will be laid to rest in the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that material contributions be made to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Bldg. E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406, in her memory.

Arrangements for Mrs. Kajtar are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.