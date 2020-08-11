Grace E. Moore, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Grace E. Moore will be held Wednesday, August 12 at 12:00 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1510 Main Street SW in Warren, Ohio. Rev. Todd Johnson will officiate.

Grace E. Moore, 81 of Warren, passed away to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Grace was born October 1, 1938 in Dothan, Alabama to the late Owen Allen Caldwell and Louise Smith.

Grace came to Warren, Ohio at the age of five.

She attended Warren G.Harding High School.

Grace was formerly employed as a teacher’s aide and as a housekeeper at the Trumbull Memorial Hospital. In 1978 she retired from General Motors.

She was affectionately known by her family and friends as “Truth”, “Gra” and “Gracie”.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church where she was a Deaconess Emeritus.

Grace loved her family and was especially fond of her grandchildren. She enjoyed music, reading, all political networks and gardening. She was most proud of living in the same house for 57 years.

She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Laureen Moore, Cheryl D. Moore, Tonya Yvonne Williams and Tasha (Walter) Robinson; her sons, Kevin D. Moore, Sherman E. (Linda) Moore, Jr. and Norman E. Moore; her sister, Maggie Raimey; 23 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; her honorary grandchild, Jzamere Allen, as well as a host of other relatives and dear friends, including her Goddaughter, Wylesia Colvin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughters, Mary L. Eaddy-Moore and Elizabeth J. Moore; her stepsons, Clarence Riles and Vincent McBride; her sisters, Florene Hopson, Thelma Moore and Elouise Gunther and her brother, Howard Caldwell.

Calling hours will be at on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Second Baptist Church. A private service will follow at 12:00 p.m.

Please continue to follow CDC guidelines by practicing social distancing when greeting the family. Guest are strongly encouraged to wear a facial covering or mask.

Interment will be in Pineview Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Grace E. Moore.

More stories from WKBN.com: