Grace B. (McBride) Sharrar, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Grace B. (McBride) Sharrar of Hermitage, passed away peacefully after 92 years of life on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home with family at her side.

Grace was born on March 20, 1928 to Floyd and Alice (Myers) Book in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania. She had a love for people and was affectionately known as a loving caring mother.

Grace was of the Presbyterian Faith.

She enjoyed quilting, line dancing, completing jigsaw puzzles, and most importantly spending time with her family and extended family whom she adored.

Grace is survived by her sons, Daniel S. (Pamela J.) McBride of Fredonia, Brian L. (Glennon J.) McBride of Hermitage; grandchildren, Andrea (Eric) Cranmer of Butler, Barbara (Pauline) McAllister of Texas, Celeste (Scott) Joseph of Butler, Rachel B. McBride of Portland, Oregon, Jacob D. (Niki) McBride of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Justine F. (Jeff) Lewis of Mars, Pennsylvania, Daniel C. (Jamie) Shea of Winnamucca, Nevada, Stephen M. (Matthew Silva) McBride of Boston, Massachusets, Alexis L. (Faith) McBride of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Morgan B. McBride of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, seven great-grandchildren; son-in -law, Lon J. McAllister of Florida and her husband, Fred Sharrar.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Marsden M. McBride; daughter, Deborah Kay McAllister; sister, June; brothers, Bob, Bill, Harold and Paul.

Private interment will take place in Crestview Memorial Park Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

More stories from WKBN.com: