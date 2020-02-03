Gordon R. Heltzel, Jr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon R. Heltzel, Jr. 78, passed away at 12:12 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the St. Joseph Health Center following a short illness.

He was born in Warren on May 2, 1941 the son of Gordon R. and Ermma (Bonnett) Heltzel, Sr.

Gordon was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and was a welder and fitter at Warren Fabricating for over 20 years.

His pride and joy was his 1985 Monte Carlo Car. He enjoyed being a stock car driver, racing and attending car events. He loved the outdoors and also enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and gardening. He was a member of the Port Clinton Yacht Club.



Gordon is survived by a son, Steve A. (Darcey) Heltzel of Plant City, Florida; daughter, Holly (Mike) Mowery of Mineral Ridge; three grandchildren, Brandon T. (Tara) Heltzel, Catie (Ray) Heltzel-Atkins and Zach A. Mowery; great-grandchild, Jaycee R. Atkins; two sisters, Donna Laslo of Akron and Patricia Rogers of Howland and his former wife Carol Dunnigan and her husband, Tom, of Niles.



Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.



The family offers a special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph Hospital especially Charles and Hospice of the Valley.



