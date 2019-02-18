My Valley Tributes

Gordon George Nestor Obituary

Sebring, Ohio - February 10, 2019

Gordon Nestor, 90, beloved father, was called to his eternal resting place on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

He entered this world on December 29, 1928 in Sebring, Ohio, born to Raymond and Margaret Nestor.

Gordon hadd a passion for cars, riding motorcycles and flying throughout his lifetime.

He was a member of Alliance Elks; master craftsman with a gift for woodworking and most of all he enjoyed living by the lake.

His work career took him many places around the world.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Per his request their will be no services at this time and cremation has taken place.

Friends may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home Sebring, OH (330) 938-2526.
 

