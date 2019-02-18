Gordon George Nestor Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SEBRING, Ohio

Gordon Nestor, 90, beloved father, was called to his eternal resting place on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

He entered this world on December 29, 1928 in Sebring, Ohio, born to Raymond and Margaret Nestor.

Gordon hadd a passion for cars, riding motorcycles and flying throughout his lifetime.

He was a member of Alliance Elks; master craftsman with a gift for woodworking and most of all he enjoyed living by the lake.

His work career took him many places around the world.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Per his request their will be no services at this time and cremation has taken place.

