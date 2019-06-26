Gloria Raney Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Gloria Raney, 86, who passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Hospice House in Poland.

Gloria was born September 25, 1932 in Struthers, a daughter of Fred and Anna Marie Fazzoni Raney.

She lived in the area her whole life and retired from the Department of Human Services in Mahoning County after working for 30 years.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church and enjoyed writing poetry and drawing.

Gloria leaves a nephew, Robert Carcelli of Struthers.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Vincent A., Fred, Jr., Anthony L. and Robert J. Raney.

Arrangements by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

