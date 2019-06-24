Gloria Jeannie Miller Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria J. (Jeannie) Miller, age 57, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Born October 6, 1961 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mae Hollenbaugh Miller.

Jeannie attended both Sharon and Butler High schools and was employed as a nurse’s aide in the home healthcare field and previously worked as a maid for Mini-Maids Services in Pittsburgh.

She was a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan, who also enjoyed, playing cards, cooking, visiting Waldameer Park and spending time with her family.

Jeannie is survived by two daughters, Jessica Boyd and Tiffany Miller both of Sharon, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Richard Miller of Evans City, Pennsylvania, David Miller of Brookfield, Ohio and Daniel Miller of Sharon, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Deborah Miller of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Donna Miller of Sharon, Pennsylvania; one granddaughter, Janessa Hoagland and her dog, Coco.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will follow visitation at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Jim Fleck officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jeannie’s name to a charity of your choice.

On-line condolences can be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net