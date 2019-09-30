Gloria Jean Sinn, Newton Falls, Ohio – Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Jean Sinn, 82, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born June 27, 1937, in Youngstown, the daughter of Alfred and Esther (Carrigan) Genhart and had lived in Newton Falls most of her life.

Gloria attended South High School and Newton Falls High School.

She had been a homemaker and was of the Christian faith.

Precious memories of Gloria live on with her beloved husband of 65 years, Frank H. Sinn, whom she married April 8, 1954; a son, Randy A. Sinn of Braceville; a daughter, Laurie S. DelVecchio (John) of Newton Falls; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Esther Fultz of Lordstown, Donna Sinn of Newton Falls and a brother, Charles Fultz of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Preceding her in death are her parents and a brother, David Genhart.

Per her request, services are private. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.