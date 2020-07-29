Gloria Jean Betts, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Gloria Jean Betts will be held Friday, July 31 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church.

Mrs. Betts , 62, was called to her eternal resting place to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Gloria was born May 4, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Kenny and Lorene Irby.

She attended East High School and received her GED.

She was employed in the Youngstown City School System for over 15 years as a teacher’s aide. Gloria had a profound passion for nurturing and caring for children.

Gloria accepted Christ at a young age and was a devoted faithful member of New Bethel Baptist Church.

In July of 1984 she married the love of her life, her husband, Mr. John “BoBo” Betts (who preceded her in death.)

Gloria enjoyed talking on the phone, attending church and spending quality time with her grandchildren and family. Most of her happiness came from helping her family and raising the community, as she would always make sure everyone was well-taken care of. She touched the lives of so many.

Gloria leaves to cherish her memory and forever hold dear in their hearts, her children, John (Rachel) Betts, Jr., Jerome Betts, Jeremy Betts, Taylor Irby, Charlene Black, Sherry Sterbian and JerrySterbian; her eight siblings, Jennifer Irby, Kenny Dubose, Sean Irby, Herman (Nikki) Clark, Shawn Irby, Damon Irby, Andy (Rachel) Irby and Doan (Darsha’) Clark; three special family members, Elsie Bailey, Glinda Sharpe and J.D. Williams; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Gloria was preceded in death by her mother, Lorene Irby; her stepfather (who reared her), Herman Clark; her husband, John “BoBo” Betts; seven siblings, William Teague, Maggie Irby, Linda Irby, Brian Irby, Jeffrey Irby, Yvonne Irby and Don Clark.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 31 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Please continue to follow the CDC recommendations by wearing a face mask or covering and practice social distancing when greeting the family.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

