Gloria J. Bair, Negley, Ohio

NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria J. Bair, 78, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her home with family by her side.

Gloria was born September 9, 1941 in New Waterford, Ohio, daughter of the late Elmer and Tamer Lambright Garrett.

She has resided in Negley most of her life. Gloria worked at the Blackburn Home in Poland for 32 years in the dining room helping prepare and serve meals to the residents.

She enjoyed monthly Saturday game nights with her family and friends and spending time with her grandchildren.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ronald Bair, whom she married July 18, 1959. She is also survived by three children, Ronald, Jr. (Tami) Bair of Canton, Vickie (Thomas) Bica of East Palestine and Daniel (Cathy) Bair of Austintown; four sisters, Dorothy Rankin of New Waterford, Ruth Broadbent of East Palestine, Margie Shafer of East Liverpool and Geraldine Sensanbaugher of East Palestine; six grandchildren, Danielle Deal, Allison Bair, Matthew Bica, Jill McCullough, Nathaniel Bair and Ronnie Bair III as well as eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters and seven brothers.

The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

Arrangements are being handled by the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

