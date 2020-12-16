GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Helen (Mink) Adams died at her residence this Tuesday, December 15.

She was born January 13, 1931, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Fred and Helen (Probst) Mink.



She was raised on the family farm in Osgood.

She was a graduate of Greenville High School and shortly after her graduation, at the age of 17, married the love of her life, R. Glenn Adams, on June 17, 1941.



Her husband served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was sent to Germany. Being very brave, Gloria traveled on the ship U.S.S. United States out of New York harbor for several days and then by train to be with her husband. This included getting on the wrong train in France and arriving several days late to be with him.



They lived in Heidelburg, Germany, for two years. Gloria worked as a secretary for the Department of the Army. While living there, they traveled to several countries and met relatives they had never known before.



After returning home to Greenville, Glenn and Gloria established their home and became the parents of three children. All of her life Gloria loved the Lord and was always busy working in the church in several different capacities. She attended the Word of Faith Bible Institute, Greenville, Pennsylvania. She received her ordained minister’s license from Oak Tree Ministries in Franklin, Pennsylvania.



All of their life the couple opened their home to traveling ministers, exchange students, and many others as a place of refuge and rest. Gloria professionally cleaned the offices of attorneys Voorhies, Dilley, Keck and Rowley in Greenville, Pennsylvania, for 40-some years before retiring. Most of their married life, Glenn and Gloria prepared income taxes for some 500 loyal customers who would either sit at the Adams’ kitchen table or have Glenn and Gloria at their home for the tax preparation.



Gloria was a tremendous cook and baker. She loved to garden, canning and freezing each year’s harvest. She loved traveling to municipal clerk and township conventions each year with her husband and made many, many friends in the organizations. She was able to cruise to Alaska and spend several days there while attending one such convention. The couple hosted many years of family reunions in their pavilion at their home.



Gloria is survived by her three children, Rev. Alan C. Adams (spouse Catie), Kristen E. Faler (Rich) and Rev. Marcia D. Fleck (James). Her grandchildren are Dr. Andrew Adams (Sherry), Amber Adams, Alyssa Adams, Joshua Adams, Aaron Adams, Alexandria Kendrew (Corry), Joshua Faler (Tara), Benjamin Faler (Samantha), Lance Faler (Amy), Meredith Seltzer (Jeremiah), Melanie Weisberg (William), Marissa Hamilton (Karl), Marilee Fleck, Marcus Fleck (Carley) and Robert Schneider (Dawn). Gloria’s great-grandchildren include Avery and Austin Adams, Teagan, Lennon and Kieran Kendrew, Khloee, Kaeden, Grayson, Ava, Desmond and Helena Faler, Judah, Jax and Hallie Seltzer, Henry and Griffin Weisberg, Anniston Fleck, Christopher (Chelsie) and Douglas Schneider and Jessica Holtz. Four great-great-grandchildren are Alyssa and Alex Holt and Lexie and Layla Schneider. Two precious sisters-in-law, Joanne Miller and Nancy Mink and close nieces and nephews complete the family circle.



Gloria was predeceased by her loving spouse, Glenn; her parents and three brothers, Clair, Gene and Everett Mink.



Visitation will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Friday, December 18, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Bethel Life Worship Center, 246 South Mercer Street, Greenville.



Funeral and committal services will be held at Bethel Life Worship Center, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 with Rev. Dr. Alan C. Adams, son of the deceased, of Abundant Life Fellowship Church, Pastor James D. Fleck, son-in-law of the deceased and Rev. Kent Bell, pastors of Bethel Life Worship Center, officiating.



The funeral will be live streamed on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. You can view by going to Gloria Adams obituary on the funeral home website.



Burial will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Delaware Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Abundant Life Fellowship Church, 1627 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin, Pennsylvania or Bethel Life Worship Center, 246 S. Mercer Street, Greenville, PA 16125.





Arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue., Greenville, PA 16125.

