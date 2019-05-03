Gloria E. Snider Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria E. Snider, 69, of Alliance, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

Gloria was born in Alliance on May 5, 1949, the daughter of the late Wilbert E. and Eva Elizabeth (Marshall) Wiseman.

She was the former operator of JC Concessions in Minerva and enjoyed spending her spare time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her three children, Tonia (James) Craig II of Alliance, Cathleen (JB) Moyers of Malvern and Erik Legg; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel G. Snider in 1993; brother, Arthur Mathews in 1987 and her sister, Norma Pinkerton.

Per her request there will be no public services.

Memorial contributions can be made in Gloria’s honor to the American Cancer Society or your local Animal Charity.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring (330) 938-2526.