Glenna Louise Cannell, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenna Louise Cannell, 63, of Liberty Township passed away early Monday morning, February 3 at her home holding her son’s hand with her family by her side.



Glenna was born November 6, 1956 in Wichita, Kansas, daughter of Vernon Louis and Sadie Mae Hastings Clingerman and moved to the area in 1971.



She was employed at Park Vista Retirement Community retiring after 20 years of service as a department supervisor in charge of dietary, and continued her caring ways as a private home caregiver.



Glenna was a member of St. Edward Parish, an active member of ARC in Girard and the Army and Navy Garrison Post 360 in Youngstown.



Glenna leaves to cherish her memory her son, Thomas (Tracy) Cannell of Austintown; siblings, Doris (Charles) Etlinger, Robert Clingerman, Jerry Clingerman, Gary Clingerman, Sharon Clingerman, Debbie Clingerman, Glenn Clingerman, Lisa Jones and Shawn (Janice) Clingerman; grandchildren, Kelsey, Kayleigh, Thomas, Mia and Mateo; her companion, John Craley; former husband, James Cannell; sisters-in-law, Christine Cannell and Deb Fajak; brothers-in-law, Robert (Kathy) Cannell and John Cannell and a very special friend who was like a father figure to Glenna, Michael Scarpaci; also numerous nieces and nephews



Besides her parents, Glenna was preceded in death by siblings, Johnny Clingerman, Christie Clingerman, Thomas Clingerman, Judy Wren and Linda Farris; her niece, Adrianna Cannell and her mother and father-in-law, Livia and James Cannell.



The family will receive relatives and friends, Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Glenna.



Arrangements by the McCauley Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences may be sent to the funeral home website www.mccauleyfuneral.com.

