Glenn W. Shaughnessy Obituary

Columbiana, Ohio - October 7, 2018

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Glenn W. Shaughnessy, 68, died on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at his home in Columbiana.

He was born on July 1, 1950 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Lorraine F. Tamper Shaughnessy and the Late Charles W. Shaughnessy.

Glenn was self-employed and was a Coast Guard veteran.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Marion C. Zaladonis, whom he married on August 22, 1970, she died September 25, 2018.

Glenn is survived by his two daughters, Allison (Kevin) Carrocce of Canfield and Jillian (John) Kendrew of Columbiana; a son, Brian Shaughnessy of Canton; two brothers, Ronald (Karen) Shaughnessy of New Springfield and Michael (Maryann) of Columbiana and 12 grandchildren.

A private memorial service was held at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

