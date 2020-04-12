Glenn W. Rhodes, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn W. Rhodes, 63, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Glenn was born August 4, 1956 in Salem, Ohio, son of Glenn C. and Bonnie Hill Rhodes.

He was a 1974 graduate of Beaver Local High School.

He was a Methodist by faith.

Glenn worked as a truck driver for George Riley Trucking then later for Chrome Deposit in Weirton, West Virginia for many years before retiring in 1991.

He loved Harley Davidsons and has enjoyed riding most of his adult life.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 25 years, Nancy Finch Rhodes; four step sons, Willy (Melissa) Rutledge of Minnesota, Brian (Misty) Rutledge, Todd (Beth) Rutledge and Chris (Theresa) Rutledge, all of East Palestine; parents, Glenn and Bonnie Rhodes of East Palestine; brother, Rodney (Stacey) Rhodes of North Carolina; 13 grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Kimberly (Stanley) Hazen; his beloved dog, Corkey.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wallace and Viola Rhodes; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Dorothy Hill; his longtime friend, Vince.

Following Glenn’s wishes, no formal public services will be held at this time. A casual memorial service to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Salem Regional Medical Center and Community Hospice for their compassionate care.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.