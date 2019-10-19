Glenn James Burlingame, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn Burlingame, 80, went home to Heaven to be with Jesus, Friday morning, October 18, 2019, at his home following a lengthy illness.

Born August 13, 1939, in Calcutta, a son of the late Ellsworth and Rosie (Clutter) Burlingame.

He was a charter member of the East Liverpool Church of God.

He was a hard-working man and worked many jobs in his lifetime, mainly in construction.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Grace Derenburger, Hilda Kirbaugh, Louise Griffin and a brother, Harold Burlingame.

Survivors include his wife, Ellen; his children, Tracie (Eric) Dixon, Michael (Connie) Burilingame, Terri (Michael Edward) Barborak and Jim (Kitty) Butler; his stepchildren, Bill (Sue) Dotson and Renee (Jeremy) Torok; one sister, Bernice Derenburger; one brother, Bob (Joan) Burlingame, as well as, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Weber Funeral Home, with Pastor Dirk Hall of the Living Well, officiating.

Burial will be at Crest Haven Cemetery.

Calling hours are 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the funeral home.

