Glenn G. Lanterman, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn G. Lanterman, 88, passed away peacefully with his family at his side at 7:05 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

Glenn was born in Austintown, Ohio on November 19, 1931 the son of Glenn E. and Hazel (Neff) Lanterman. He was born, lived and died in the same Austintown house.

He was a 1950 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

During the 1950’s he worked at U.S. Steel McDonald Works. He later joined the Carpenter Local Union 171 of Youngstown and for 30 years worked as a union carpenter until his retirement in 1991.

Glenn was a founding member of the Evening Light Apostolic Church in Niles where he also served as an elder and associate preacher at the church.

He enjoyed fishing with his wife, hunting and traveling with his wife every fall to see the autumn leaves. They visited every state except Alaska. Most of all he cherished the time spent with his family.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sharlene (Cline) Lanterman whom he married on June 18, 1955; son, Frank (Michelle) Lanterman of Austintown; daughter, Andrea (Robert) Rouan of Austintown; son-in-law, Edward Ranalli of Liberty; two granddaughters, Rachel (Mitchell) Himes of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and Olivia Grace (Richard) Griffith of Austintown; two great-grandchildren, Silvio, Santino and one more on the way and a sister, Twila Kopcsos of Memphis, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Glyndora Ranalli who died on December 28, 2015.

A private graveside service was held at Kerr Cemetery.

A Memorial Service will be held later this year.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.