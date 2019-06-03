Glenn C. Faller Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn C. Faller, 85, of Boardman, passed away peacefully in Youngstown Sunday afternoon, June 2.

Glenn was born November 12, 1933 in Brookfield, Ohio, a son of Frank F. and Madge Dick Faller.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1951 and attended Youngstown State University.

Glenn proudly served in the U.S. Army and was discharged in April 1962.

He retired from the accounting department at Wean United on June 30, 1994.

A 50 year Mason, he belonged to the Scottish Rite of the Valley of Youngstown, Jerusalem #19, Hartford and Royal Arch Masons and also was a 32nd degree Mason.

He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Elaine Faller, with whom he made his home; his son, Richard S. (Cyndi) Faller of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two grandchildren, Kelli L. (David) Bobikewicz and Alexander L. Faller and one great-grandson, Wylan.

Besides his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his brother, Howard F. Faller and former wife, Joanne Lynn, who passed away January 3, 2016.

There are no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 4 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.