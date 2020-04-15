Glenn Alan Call, Sr., Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn Alan Call, Sr., age 65, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He was born on December 14, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Edith Mae (Howard) and James Richard Call. Formerly of Rome, Ohio, Glenn was a Jamestown resident since 1995.

He was a mechanic for many years for Speedy Muffler King of Mentor, Ohio and was a welder for Trinity Industries of Greenville until they closed.



On August 11, 1994 he married Sonya Michelle Egan.

Glenn was a longtime boy scout troop leader, teaching the boys to shoot beebee guns and bow and arrows. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and going camping, but loved to spend time with his family.



Glenn is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jessica E. Pursley; three sisters, Diane, Nancy and Judy and a brother Robert.

Survivors include his wife of twenty-five years, Sonya M. Call of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; his son, Glenn A. Call, Jr. of Greenville, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Shani L. (James) Roberson of Jefferson, Ohio, Edith M. Call of Bay Village, Ohio and Gwen Call of Cleveland, Ohio; eleven grandchildren; a sister, Janet and many nieces and nephews.



Private services were held by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

