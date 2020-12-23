Glenn A. Ritts, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn A. Ritts, Jr., 63, of 9 Penn Avenue, Greenville, formerly of Coal Bank Road, in West Salem Township, passed away following extended illnesses and COVID, on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at UPMC Passavant – McCandless in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, on December 19, 1957, to the late Glenn A. and Joyce Ann (Lineman) Ritts.



He graduated from Reynolds High School and worked for the Greenville Borough Streets Department, where he operated the street sweeper.



Glenn is survived by his wife at home, Lila M. (Foster) Ritts; a son, James Ritts and a brother, Gregg E. Ritts and his wife, Deborah, of Pittsburgh. He also leaves behind many good friends and his dog, Kahlua, whom he loved very much.



Cremation was held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

